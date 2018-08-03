Poll: 69% of Bulgarians Agree that Protests by Mothers of Children with Disabilities Show Real Problems

Sofia. The mothers’ protests and other social protests in recent weeks are clearly seen as an indicator of real problems, Bulgarian polling agency Gallup International, not related to Gallup Inc, said. According to its latest survey, 69% agree that this type of protests rather indicate real problems against 8% who think they are rather motivated by political ambitions. Another 18% admitted they did not know enough about it. For the rest, it was difficult to answer the question.

The survey also indicates that over 1.8 million adult Bulgarians came across some news story they thought was fake or untrue, in the last week of July alone.

“Perhaps this could partly explain the general distrust of the reports about rinderpest in Strandzha: 37% believe there was rinderpest, but 48% do not believe it. […] The data shows a serious problem with trust in any public information in Bulgaria,” the agency said. FOCUS News Agency

