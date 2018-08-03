Two 17-year-olds Detained for Leading 29 illegal Migrants across the Bulgarian Border

Haskovo. Two 17-year-old men were detained for taking 29 illegal migrants across the Bulgarian-Greek border, the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Plovdiv said. The two are charged as part of speedy prosecution with leading 29 Iraqis, including 7 minors, across the border from Greece to Bulgaria in the area of Mezek village on August 1, without permission from the authorities. All were detained by border police officers on Bulgarian territory. The foreigners were sent to a migration centre.