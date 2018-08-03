Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Maximum Temperatures 27-32°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 3, 2018, Friday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Maximum Temperatures 27-32°C

Sofia. Mostly clear and almost quiet weather in the morning. It will be mostly sunny during the day, with some clouds in the afternoon, rain showers only in some places. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 27°C to 32°C in most areas, in Sofia about 27°C, Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria