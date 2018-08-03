Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria, with Maximum Temperatures 27-32°C
Sofia. Mostly clear and almost quiet weather in the morning. It will be mostly sunny during the day, with some clouds in the afternoon, rain showers only in some places. Light to moderate wind will blow from northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 27°C to 32°C in most areas, in Sofia about 27°C, Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
