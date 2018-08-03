Quake Measuring 2.4 Registered near Zlatograd
August 3, 2018, Friday
Smolyan. An earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was registered near Zlatograd early today, seismologist Iliana Popova, National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography, told Focus News Agency. It was registered at 03.33. “There is no information that the earthquake was felt,” Iliana Popova said.
