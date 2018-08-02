For One More Year Piligrims will Walk the Distance from Sofia to the Rila Monastery

For a ninth consecutive year piligrims will walk the distance from Sofia to the Rila Monastery. Worshippers travel through some of the route that the relics of Saint Ivan Rilski were transferred from Veliko Tarnovo to the Holy Monastery in 1469.

A liturgical procession from the metropolitan church of Saint Sofia to the Saint George rotunda gives the beginning of the pilgrim's journey called "Rila Wonderworker". United by the faith, honor and respect of St. Ivan Rilski, hundreds of worshippers will walk through the mountain pass through Vitosha, Verila and Rila:

"A unique spiritual experience, awakening prayer in people, perhaps equal to one walking to Mount Athos for men."

"This is a challenge for me, a physical test for everyone."

"There is nothing that bothers me. On the ridge of Rila is hard, especially when the weather is bad, but the Lord is with us and it always everything turns out just fine."

The pilgrims will arrive at the Rila Monastery for the "Transfiguration of the Lord", which is celebrated on August 6th. They will take part in the prayer liturgy and will bow before the tomb of St. Ivan Rilski.