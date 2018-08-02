Bulgaria's Residential Building Permits Decrease

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 2 (SeeNews) - The number of residential building permits issued in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2018 fell by 10.4% year-on-year, to 1,476 , the statistical office, NSI, said on Thursday.

Compared to the first quarter, the number of residential building permits issued in April-June added 27%, the NSI said in a statement.

A total of 32 permits for construction of office buildings were issued in the first quarter, down 20% compared to the same period of last year. Compared to the previous quarter, construction permits for office buildings increased 23.1%.

Regarding other types of buildings, a total of 1,274 permits were issued in the quarter under review, down 35.3% year-on-year and 24.2% higher quarter-on-quarter.