Sofia: Police Seek Perpetrators of Failed Petrol Station Robbery

Crime | August 2, 2018, Thursday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia: Police Seek Perpetrators of Failed Petrol Station Robbery

Sofia. Sofia police are searching for the perpetrators of an attempted robbery of a petrol station, said the Ministry of the Interior press office. Around 11:30 pm last night, the police received a call, reporting a robbery at a petrol station on Tsvetan Lazarov St. According to preliminary information, two men wearing masks burst into the station, one of them hit the employee with his hand, and then they took the cash drawer with them. On their way out, they dropped the money and fled in an unknown direction. 
Police continue to search for the suspects. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office. FOCUS News Agency

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria