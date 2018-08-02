Sofia: Police Seek Perpetrators of Failed Petrol Station Robbery

Sofia. Sofia police are searching for the perpetrators of an attempted robbery of a petrol station, said the Ministry of the Interior press office. Around 11:30 pm last night, the police received a call, reporting a robbery at a petrol station on Tsvetan Lazarov St. According to preliminary information, two men wearing masks burst into the station, one of them hit the employee with his hand, and then they took the cash drawer with them. On their way out, they dropped the money and fled in an unknown direction.

Police continue to search for the suspects. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office. FOCUS News Agency