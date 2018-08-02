Minister Lilyana Pavlova Thanked Bulgarian Red Cross for Preparing Volunteers for Bulgaria's EU Presidency

Sofia. Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Lilyana Pavlova expressed her most sincere gratitude to the President of the Bulgarian Red Cross (BRC), Hristo Grigorov, and his team for their cooperation, support and commitment during Bulgaria’s first rotating EU presidency, said the ministry’s press office.

The BRC assisted the ministry with training a team of nearly 150 volunteers, who actively participated in the organisation of the events on the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency. “Your personal commitment, professional attitude and experience with volunteers gave young people self-confidence and motivation to work for the cause – the good performance of our country during the six months of its Presidency of the Council of the EU,” Minister Pavlova said during the meeting. “Our cooperation is another example of the importance of solidarity and teamwork in the implementation of projects of such significance,” the minister pointed out. FOCUS News Agency