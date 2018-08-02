Border Police: Heavy Traffic at Kapitan Andreevo, Kulata, Makaza, Kalotina and Rousse

Sofia. There is heavy traffic on the checkpoints at Kapitan Andreevo, Kulata, Makaza, Kalotina and Ruse, according to Border Police data as of 12.00. On Kalotina, there is considerable car traffic in both directions. On the border with Greece, there is considerable truck traffic in both directions via Kulata and heavy traffic of outgoing cars on Makaza. On Kapitan Andreevo and Danube Bridge Ruse, there are many trucks at exit from Bulgaria. On the border with Macedonia, the traffic remains normal on all checkpoints.