932 Policemen Sent to the Black Sea Coast for the Summer Tourist Season
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. A total of 932 police officers have been deployed on the Black Sea coast during the summer tourist season, the Ministry of Interior’s National Police Directorate told Focus News Agency. Following requests from the regional departments in Burgas, Varna and Dobrich, the deployment of 932 officers has been ordered for the period from June 1 to September 20, including 758 in Burgas, 126 in Varna and 48 in Dobrich. They work in different sectors: security police, traffic police, criminal police, investigating police officers, etc.
- » The Independent: The Ultimate Guide for Plovdiv, Bulgaria's Capital of Culture (Photos)
- » Ladies Market in Sofia, Bulgaria: A Bustling Bazaar
- » The Best New Holiday Hotspots for a Last Minute Summer Holiday
- » Romania and Bulgaria Partner for Tourist Promotion of Neolithic Culture
- » Bourgas Airport Served as Many Passengers as the Population of Medium Bulgarian City for One Day
- » The World's Best Party Beaches Revealed: Spain, Thailand and Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)