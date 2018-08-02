932 Policemen Sent to the Black Sea Coast for the Summer Tourist Season

Sofia. A total of 932 police officers have been deployed on the Black Sea coast during the summer tourist season, the Ministry of Interior’s National Police Directorate told Focus News Agency. Following requests from the regional departments in Burgas, Varna and Dobrich, the deployment of 932 officers has been ordered for the period from June 1 to September 20, including 758 in Burgas, 126 in Varna and 48 in Dobrich. They work in different sectors: security police, traffic police, criminal police, investigating police officers, etc.