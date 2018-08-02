For the Second Year, Bulgaria and Macedonia will Celebrate Together the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising

Blagoevgrad. For the second time, the prime ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, Boyko Borisov and Zoran Zaev, will celebrate together the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising. This year, Borisov and Zaev will mark the 115th anniversary of the uprising in Blagoevgrad. The two prime ministers will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Gotse Delchev Monument in Macedonia Square in Blagoevgrad. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov, as well as Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski will also take part in the ceremony.

Just one year ago, on August 2, the ceremony took place in front of Gotse Delchev’s tomb in the St. Spas Church, considered one of the most important cultural monuments in Skopje.

The friendship agreement between Bulgaria and Macedonia, which was signed on 1 August 2017 by the two prime ministers, stipulates that the parties will jointly organise celebrations of common historical events and personalities, aiming to strengthen good neighbourly relations in the spirit of European values.