Mostly Sunny Today, Maximum Temperatures 28-33°C

Sofia. Today the weather will be mostly sunny. In the morning, there will be low visibility in some places in the lowlands and valleys. Some clouds are forecast in the afternoon, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, and in some areas it will rain and thunder again. Light to moderate wind will blow from north-northeast. The maximum temperatures are forecast in the range of 28°C to 33°C, in Sofia about 28°C, Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.