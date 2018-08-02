Facebook's Security Chief is Leaving, and no One's Going to Replace Him
Facebook Inc. FB, -0.54% Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos has taken a new job at Stanford, leaving the Menlo Park, Calif. tech giant behind, according to several reports. According to a tweet from Stamos, he will depart Facebook Aug. 17 and will begin a teaching and research role at Stanford University (he also included a link to his fall class). Stamos joined Facebook in 2015 from Yahoo, where he was also the chief information security officer and has presided over some of the issues the company has been dealing with following Russian meddling with the 2016 presidential election as well as the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal. Facebook stock was down less than 1% in after hours trading, and closed up 0.5% to $171.65 during the regular session. The S&P 500 index SPX, -0.10%closed down 0.1% Wednesday.
