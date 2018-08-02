Three Foreigners are Kidnapped and Killed in Kabul, Among them a Macedonian
KABUL: Terrorists abducted and killed three foreign nationals working for international food company Sodexo in Kabul on Thursday, deepening concerns about security of expatriates in Afghanistan.
A senior diplomat and two Afghan security officials said the three worked as cooks at Sodexo, the world's second-largest food and catering services company.
"An Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian citizen were abducted and killed. We have found their bodies," Hashmat Stanekzai, spokesman for Kabul's police chief, told Reuters.
Kidnapping has been a major problem in Afghanistan in recent years. While it mainly affects Afghans abducted for ransom, foreigners have also been targeted, either by criminals looking for ransom or by militant groups.
The Malaysian national was 64, the Indian was 39 and the Macedonian was 37. They were all travelling for work with a local driver.
- » Sofia: Police Seek Perpetrators of Failed Petrol Station Robbery
- » Special Operation Against Drug Dealing in Burgas
- » Serbian Police Seize 590 kg of Marijuana at Bulgarian Border
- » Bulgarian Breached Suspended Sentence Jailed for Stealing Razor Blade in Malta
- » Shooting in Brussels Injures at Least One Person
- » Four People, Including Boy, Killed in New York City Shooting