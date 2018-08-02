Over BGN 2300 per Month are Needed for a Normal Family Life in Bulgaria

BGN 2361.28 per month is the sum needed for a normal life of a four-person household - two adults and two children. This is the latest data from the Institute for Trade and Social Studies (CIS) of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CIS). The data was presented by the CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov and by the Institute's expert Violeta Ivanova.



Money is needed to cover the cost of food, housing, health, transport and rest.

For a household, the necessary funds for a normal life are BGN 590.32. Maintenance increases by 36 leva since the beginning of the year.

The net average wage should be around BGN 1,200 per person so that the family can live normally, but no more than 20% of Bulgarian hired workers receive such salaries. The average net remuneration in March is lower by 321 leva, Plamen Dimitrov said.

31.1% of households in Bulgaria have a total household income of up to 321 BGN, or nearly 2 243 000 people. According to analysts' observations in areas such as Vidin, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad, net average wages are only about 50% of the amount needed to support life.