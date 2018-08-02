A St. Petersburg Man Dismantled Railway and Stole 275 Tons of Metal

A resident of St. Petersburg was arrested for stealing fittings, railway weighing 275 tons. On Wednesday, August 1, press service of transport Management of the interior Ministry in the northwestern Federal district.

According to investigators, 38-year-old unemployed man during the month in the evenings disconnected part of the train tracks at the station Krasnoye Selo. With the help of a wrench and crowbar, he has dismantled more than 275 tons of metal products. During one of such sorties Petersburgers and noticed the police.

Against men opened a criminal case of theft. Now to it threatens till five years of imprisonment.

In 2010, the Komi Republic, was detained the head of the Association of penal colonies, prisoners dismantled 50 kilometers of narrow gauge railway, and then sold the rails for scrap. The rails were sold to commercial institutions for an amount in excess of three million rubles.