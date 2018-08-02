2.2 Million Bulgarians Live Below the Poverty Line

30% of households in Bulgaria have a total income per person up to 321 BGN per month. That's about 2.2 million people. This is the data of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies at CITUB that was presented today.

The calculations of trade union experts in a number of areas of the country such as Blagoevgrad, Vidin and Kyustendil show that average wages are only about 50% of the required amount of life support.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Maya Manolova will report on the results after the enacting legislative changes since the beginning of this year, which have to guarantee the payment of salaries in the event of bankruptcy of the employer and how much money is paid by the Employee Claims Guarantee Fund.