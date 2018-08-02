Special Operation Against Drug Dealing in Burgas

An organized crime group for racketeering and drug trafficking was detained in a special operation in the Burgas region, the prosecution announced. The action was organized and conducted jointly by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the DGCOC.

The organized crime group is led by and known individuals from the criminal contingent. Earlier this morning, "24 Hours" reported that the operation was directed against a band led by Dimitar Zhelyazkov-Mityo Ochite. The newspaper cites information from sources in the Interior Ministry that some 15 people working for the Nesebar boss were detained. However, Zhelyazkov himself is not arrested, he is supposed to be abroad.

Currently, investigations are under way in Burgas and the province. A massive presence of policemen is on the way to Sozopol and Sarafovo, there have been traffic jams and car columns.

At the request of the Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov, Deputy Prosecutor Ivan Geshev was appointed on the spot for methodological assistance and coordination.

Dimitar Zhelyazkov survived two years ago after shootout in the 4You club.

At the same time, an inspection is carried out by an order of the chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior for making escorts of luxury cars.