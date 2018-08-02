Ludogorets Failed in the Early Stages of the Champions League (Video)

Ludogorets ended their participation in the Champions League tournament in the second qualifying round, although the club's ambitions were to enter the group stage. The Bulgarian Champion in the last 7 seasons lost 0:1 on their visit to the Hungarian "MOL VIDI" (formerly "Videoton") in Hungary and dropped out after the first game ended 0-0.

The Razgrad players started the game well, but their game was influenced by the decisions of referee Manuel Schuitengruber. In the 40th minute he showed a second yellow card of the Dutchman Virgil Misidjan after he judged that he had simulated to win a penalty. His departure influenced the game and MOL VIDI took advantage. Just before the break Anel Hadzic scored a header from a short distance. In this situation the Bulgarian champion was with 9 people, as the central defender Georgi Terziev received medical assistance.

Consolation for Ludogorets is that they will be able to continue in third qualifying round for Europa League. A rival will be the winner of the clash between the Bosnian "Zrinski Mostar" and the Maltese "Valetta".

