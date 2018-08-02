Zimbabwe's Army Deployed to Cope with Violence

Bulgaria: Zimbabwe's Army Deployed to Cope with Violence

Supporter of Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have gathered in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, following a general election.

Zimbabwe police have been deployed to the center of the capital ahead of the election results being announced.

Hundreds of people have been singing and dancing in the street outside the MDC party's headquarters since morning.

A large crowd has also blocked the streets in front of the National results center. 

