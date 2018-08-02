Zimbabwe's Army Deployed to Cope with Violence
World | August 2, 2018, Thursday // 10:38| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Supporter of Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have gathered in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, following a general election.
Zimbabwe police have been deployed to the center of the capital ahead of the election results being announced.
Hundreds of people have been singing and dancing in the street outside the MDC party's headquarters since morning.
A large crowd has also blocked the streets in front of the National results center.
- » One of the Poorest South American Countries can Become One of the Richest
- » Eurozone GDP Slows Again as Exports Falter
- » Georgia’s High Court Removes Marijuana Possession Penalties
- » NASA Reveals What the Sun's 'Dynamic Movement' Sounds Like (Video)
- » Afghan Official: Roadside Bomb Kills 11 in Western Province
- » Powerful Bomb in Van Kills at least 10 in South Philippines
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)