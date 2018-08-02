Over 24,000 Stray Dogs Walk Around the Streets of Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 2, 2018, Thursday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 24,000 Stray Dogs Walk Around the Streets of Bulgaria

The total number of counted stray dogs obtained by collecting data from all municipalities in Bulgaria is 24,194 in 2017. Their number in 2016 was 25,861.

Only 15 out of a total of 265 municipalities have not adopted municipal programs to control the population of stray dogs. The registered shelters in the country are 47.

In the implementation of the municipal programs for controlling the population of the unsupervised dogs in the country in 2017 were captured 22 318 dogs, of which 3 817 were adopted. In the districts of Burgas, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Rousse is the largest percentage of adopted dogs.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria