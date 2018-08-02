Over 24,000 Stray Dogs Walk Around the Streets of Bulgaria

The total number of counted stray dogs obtained by collecting data from all municipalities in Bulgaria is 24,194 in 2017. Their number in 2016 was 25,861.

Only 15 out of a total of 265 municipalities have not adopted municipal programs to control the population of stray dogs. The registered shelters in the country are 47.

In the implementation of the municipal programs for controlling the population of the unsupervised dogs in the country in 2017 were captured 22 318 dogs, of which 3 817 were adopted. In the districts of Burgas, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Rousse is the largest percentage of adopted dogs.