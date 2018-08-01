Bulgarian Government Granting EUR 7.7 Million for Sofia Subway Line 3 Construction

SOFIA (Bulgaria), August 1 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's government said on Wednesday it decided to provide 15 million levs ($9.0 million/7.7 million euro) from its budget to Sofia municipality, which will be used to partially finance the first two phases of the construction of Line 3 of the Sofia subway.

The third line of the Sofia subway network will connect Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, in the city's eastern part, to the Gorna Banya district in the western part, the government said in a statement following its weekly meeting.

Line 3 is planned to be 16 km long, with 19 stations. When completed, it will increase the total length of Sofia subway network to 56 km of lines, with 53 stations.

The first phase of the project envisages the construction of a 7.8 km long twin-track subway line with eight metro stations and a train depot.

The transport ministry said last month that two-thirds of the works on Phase 1 had already been completed. The first phase is expected to be completed by September 2019. The second phase of the project, which includes the construction of a 3.8 km twin-track subway section and four stations, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.