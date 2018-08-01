How Much will Cost the Construction of the Longest Tunnel in Bulgaria?

Tenders for the construction of the Zheleznitsa tunnel, which should be the longest in Bulgaria, were recently opened. According to the proposals of the contenders, the facility was estimated at between BGN 174.5 and BGN 191.5 million excluding VAT. This was made clear by the official announcement of the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) for the opening of the price offers under the procedure "Design and construction of the Struma motorway" Lot 3.1 Tunnel "Railway"

The indicative value of the order announced by API is 250 million leva VAT, financed by the state budget through the Operational Program "Transport and Transport Infrastructure" 2014-2020 and the EU Cohesion Fund.

The construction of the tunnel has to be done in three stages, each of which has separate offers. One part is for the tunnel itself, which will be about 2 km long and will be the longest built in the country, is confirmed in the information of the RIA. For the construction of the tunnel itself, offers have been submitted by four participants.

The term for the execution of the design and the construction and assembly works is 1060 calendar days.

For the other 2 stages of the order, the offers ranged between BGN 26.6 million and BGN 33.1 million, as well as between BGN 18.4 and 21.9 million.

The facility will be almost twice as long as the current longest tunnel - Vitinia on the Hemus highway, which is over 1 kilometer. It was built 40 years ago, so Zheleznitsa will be the largest such infrastructure project since the 1970s. It should be completed by December 2023, because otherwise our country may lose European funding for the project.