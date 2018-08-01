Serbian Police Seize 590 kg of Marijuana at Bulgarian Border
BELGRADE, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Serbian police seized two large shipments of marijuana at the border crossing with Bulgaria, Serbian interior ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.
"Members of the border police directorate of the interior ministry confiscated 590 kilograms of marijuana and arrested two people," it comfirmed.
The police operation took place at the Dimitrovgrad border crossing in southeast Serbia.
The press release added that 292 packages of the narcotic weighing around 316 kilograms were discovered in a truck with Croatian registration plates, while the 56-year-old driver is a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Moreover, in a truck registered in Serbia, driven by a 51-year old Serbian truck driver, police found another 253 packages of marijuana, weighing 274 kilograms in total.
"Due to the suspicion that they have committed the criminal offense of illicit production and marketing of narcotic drugs, the suspects will be brought to the competent prosecutor's office with criminal charges," the release concludes.
According to a recent report published by the interior ministry on July 9, in the past four years Serbian police seized 13.7 tons of narcotics.
