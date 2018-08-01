Bulgarian Breached Suspended Sentence Jailed for Stealing Razor Blade in Malta
A shoplifter has ended up in prison for eight months after stealing a razor blade.
30 year old Evgeniy Petrov from Bulgaria pleaded guilty to stealing the blade from a Qormi supermarket. He also admitted to living a vagrant and idle life and breaching a suspended sentence.
He protested that he should not be sent to prison because the only thing he took was a razor blade worth €7 and which he had paid for after being caught.
But the court thought otherwise. Petrov had committed the crime during the effective period of a suspended sentence, which was thereby rendered active.
Magistrate Monica Vella sentenced him to two months jail for the theft, added to the previously suspended six-month sentence, making a total of eight months.
Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid.
Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.
