Epic Drama Joins A1 Bulgaria

A1 Bulgaria, previously known as Mtel, has added Viasat World’s Epic Drama to its IPTV and cable offers.

Commenting on the development, Emma Jones, VP commercial affairs at Viasat World, said: “We are delighted that A1 group is adding Epic Drama to its platform in Bulgaria – testament to our commitment to understanding our clients’ needs and our shared goal of delivering relevant content to audiences. In its first six months, Epic Drama has made a huge impact and is clearly addressed the gap which our research identified – giving people access to world-class, acclaimed drama content 24/7 when and where they want it. The continued rapid growth of the channel is indicative of our agility to respond to what viewers and partners are looking for as an independent broadcaster, alongside our ambition to expand our reach.”

Simeon Donev, senior director of marketing at A1 Bulgaria, added: “Following the success of Epic Drama on our platforms in Croatia, Slovenia and Macedonia, we welcome the channel in Bulgaria today. It is a fantastic addition to our offering; a true destination for drama fans looking for the biggest and best series from all over the world. We know it will be a huge hit with our subscribers. The launch of Epic Drama is part of the on-going efforts of ?1 at improving its content and delivering the best TV service in Bulgaria to our clients.”

Epic Drama made its international debut in December 2017 and joins a Viasat line-up in Bulgaria that already includes Viasat Explore, Viasat Nature, Viasat History and TV1000.

The channel is initially being provided in SD and will be made available to all A1 Bulgaria’s subscribers by the end of the month.

On September 1, it will switch to HD and move to its permanent EPG position in IPTV, cable and DTH.