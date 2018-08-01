Car Crashes Slosed Trakia Highway near Karnobat
Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas, near Karnobat, is closed due to car accidents, BNR reported. The incidents have led to a major congestion, which hampers traffic. The circumnavigation is via Yambol and Sredets. The police remind that there is a repair of the road Karnobat - Aytos and that is why it is impossible to use it as an alternative.
