New Traffic Restrictions in Downtown Sofia due to Repairs

The movement on part of the central Sofia street "GS Rakovski" will be stopped for repair. It will be partly forbidden to drive cars along Vasil Levski Blvd parallel to this street. Changes in traffic are due to the two major repairs in the center of the capital. They will also lead to a change in the urban transport routes, announced Sofia Municipality.

The GS Rakovski movement will be stopped in the section between the streets Gurko and Khan Krum. The ban will be slated from 10 to 31 August. Meanwhile, in the closed section cars will pass only through the "Rakovski" junction with "Stefan Karadzha" Str.

The trolley 9 passing through Rakovski Street will have a changed route. It will move from the tunnel of the National Palace of Culture on "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and from there to the Station. From Stochna Gara will return to Vasil Levski Blvd through Odeon cinema and from there it will continue on its way to the railway station. k. "Borovo".

The changes in the traffic are related to the repair of "Graf Ignatiev" Str. Because of it the crossing with "Sixth September" is also closed. It is also difficult for pedestrians to cross the construction site.

On Wednesday, July 31, traffic will be stopped on half of the lanes on Vasil Levski Blvd. from Graf Ignatiev Str. To Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. The ban will be valid until August 3rd. It's because of re-asphalting of the boulevard, which has been running for weeks.Tthe cars will continue to run across the other half of the lanes.

There is a change in the routes of buses 9, 84, 184 and 94, which will not pass on "Vasil Levski" Blvd., and on "Hristo and Evlogi Georgievi" Blvd.