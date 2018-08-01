Partial Emergency in Chepelare Remains in Place

Bulgaria: Partial Emergency in Chepelare Remains in Place

Smolyan. The partial state of emergency declared yesterday in Chepelare remains in place, Smolyan Governor Nedyalko Slavov and Chepelare Mayor Slavka Chakarova told Focus News Agency this morning. The road to Zabardo village and Marvellous Bridges remains closed due to a rockslide. The stones were removed yesterday, but then the rockslide resumed. It may take some time to clear the road, as the current situation there poses a risk amid falling stones, they said. The area will be inspected today. “We will see what measures we will take today before lifting the partial emergency,” Chakarova said.
The previous time the rockslide partially closed the road, on June 15, BGN 32,000 was invested in clearing, trimming and safety netting, the mayor told Focus Radio yesterday.

