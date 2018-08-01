Rain Showers Again in Many Areas in the Country Today, Maximum Temperatures 28-33°C

Sofia. Clouds will again develop in many areas in the country today. There will be rain showers, in the afternoon with thunder. Hail is still possible. Light to moderate wind will blow from north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will reach 28°C to 33°C in most places, in Sofia about 28°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

