As of Today Third Country Nationals with a Ban to Enter Schengen Area will be Blocked from Entering Bulgaria

Sofia. As of today, Bulgaria will refuse entry/stay in its territory to third-country nationals in respect of whom an alert for refusal of entry or stay has been issued in the Schengen Information System (SIS), said the Ministry of Interior press office. It is based on a decision adopted by the EU Council on the implementation of the remaining provisions of the Schengen acquis for Bulgaria and Romania.

Third-country nationals staying in Bulgaria without a duly authorised residence permit, who are found to have been issued a “refusal of entry”, will be taken out of the country by the competent Bulgarian authorities.

SIS is the largest information system in Europe with the most end-users and is the most effective compensatory measure in the area of free movement of persons. Bulgaria, as a member of the EU and the SIS, will have the obligation to introduce its national bans in the form of alerts under Art. 24 of the SIS II Regulation, and to comply with the prohibitions imposed by the other 29 member states. This is one of the fundamental achievements of the Schengen acquis, which guarantees the security of the common territory through the mutual recognition and enforcement of entry bans issued by the member states.