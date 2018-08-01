Bulgarian PM Borissov: Revenue Agencies Work Well – the most Material Expression is the Money in the Budget

Sofia. Revenue agencies work well. The budget surplus is good, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the regular government meeting, Focus News Agency reports. “The fight against corruption and smuggling is going well. The most material expression is money in the budget,” the prime minister said. “We will be able to close the year better than planned, at least from what we have as information for the first half of the year,” Borissov noted. As of the end of July the surplus with accumulation is BGN 2,023,800,000. For July, the surplus is BGN 309,900,000.