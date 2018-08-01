Bulgarian PM Borissov: Revenue Agencies Work Well – the most Material Expression is the Money in the Budget

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 1, 2018, Wednesday // 12:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Borissov: Revenue Agencies Work Well – the most Material Expression is the Money in the Budget

Sofia. Revenue agencies work well. The budget surplus is good, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the regular government meeting, Focus News Agency reports. “The fight against corruption and smuggling is going well. The most material expression is money in the budget,” the prime minister said. “We will be able to close the year better than planned, at least from what we have as information for the first half of the year,” Borissov noted. As of the end of July the surplus with accumulation is BGN 2,023,800,000. For July, the surplus is BGN 309,900,000. 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria