VOSS Automotive to Start Car Parts Production in Bulgaria - Lovech Municipality

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 31 (SeeNews) - Germany's VOSS Automotive will start production of car parts in Bahovitsa Industrial Park, near the Bulgarian city of Lovech, the municipal government said on Tuesday.

The German car parts manufacturer has already signed a long-term agreement for the lease of 12,225 sq. m. of the automotive production site located in the industrial park, the Lovech municipal government said in a statement.

VOSS Automotive will create 1,000 jobs in Lovech region, with production expected to commence in the second quarter of 2019. In Bulgaria, the company will mainly manufacture components for passenger cars, according to the statement.

VOSS Automotive specialises in the production of fuel and coolant lines and fittings, quick connector systems, thermal management lines and fittings, and other components.

 

