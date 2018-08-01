Bulgaria Consents to UPC’s Provisional Application Phase

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | August 1, 2018, Wednesday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Consents to UPC’s Provisional Application Phase

The Council of the EU has recorded here that Bulgaria deposited its instrument of ratification of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) Agreement’s Protocol on Provisional Application (PPA) with the Council’s General Secretariat on 24 July 2018. The PPA allows various provisions of the UPC Agreement to come into force early, and in this ‘provisional application phase’ final preparations for the start of the UPC system, such as recruitment of judges, can be completed. Under Article 3, the PPA will come into force the day after France, Germany, the UK and 10 other countries have ratified, or informed the depositary that they have parliamentary approval to ratify, the Agreement, and have consented to be bound by the PPA (or by the provisional application of the relevant provisions of the Agreement). Bulgaria ratified the UPC Agreement on 3 June 2016, and signed the PPA on 11 September 2017 but that signature was subject to ratification in order to constitute binding consent. Therefore, Bulgaria has now met the Article 3 PPA requirements. France, the UK and eight other countries (Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Sweden) have also done so. Therefore, apart from Germany (whose ratification of the UPC Agreement and PPA is on hold due to the pending constitutional complaint), only one more country must do so in order for the provisional application phase to start.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria