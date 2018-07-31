The Repairs on Sofia Boulevards are Delayed by the Rain

Bulgaria: The Repairs on Sofia Boulevards are Delayed by the Rain

A delay of three days in the repairs on the boulevards in Sofia has established the check of the Mayor Yordanka Fandakova. She commented that the reason for this is the rainy summer, but the delay is not fatal, BNR reported.

At present, in Sofia, over 30 large sites and streets are being repaired, Fandakova said: "At the moment most of the sites are working on time, we have a two or three days delay that is not fatal, it's more important for me not to compromise on quality due to the rainfall, so we can work on the bigger sites with intensive traffic before 15 September. "

