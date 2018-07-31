Bulgaria's Fibank Non-cons Net Profit Rises in H1

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 31 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's First Investment Bank (Fibank) [BUL:5F4] said that its non-consolidated net profit rose to 45.4 million levs ($23.2 million/27.2 million euro) in the first half of 2018 from 40.6 million levs in the like period of last year. The lender's net interest income decreased to 121.4 million levs in the period January-June, compared to 123.9 million levs in the prior-year period, Fibank said in an interim financial statement on Monday. Fibank's net fee and commission income fell to 46.2 million levs in the first six months of 2018 from 49.5 million levs a year earlier. The company's administrative expenses rose to 96 million levs in the review period from 95.5 million levs the year before, while other expenses declined to 215,000 levs from 12.9 million levs. Fibank was the fourth largest lender in Bulgaria in terms of assets as at end-May, according to data of Bulgaria's central bank.