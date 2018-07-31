Bulgaria's Power Output Falls 7.2% y/y in May
SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 30 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's gross electricity production fell by 7.2% year-on-year in May, whereas electricity supply decreased by an annual 5.7%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Monday.
On a monthly comparison basis, Bulgaria's power output declined by 1.7% to 2,976 GWh in May, the NSI said in a statement.
Electricity supply added 3.6% month-on-month in May, reaching 2,361 GWh.
