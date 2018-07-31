NASA Reveals What the Sun's 'Dynamic Movement' Sounds Like (Video)

A new video released by NASA reveals what it sounds like when the Sun moves, waves, loops and erupts to our ears, and how it might help them study the giant star.

The U.S. space agency says using data captured by the European Space Agency and its own Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, NASA has been able to study the "dynamic movement" of our Sun for more than 20 years.

"Waves are traveling and bouncing around inside the Sun, and if your eyes were sensitive enough they could actually see this," Alex Young, of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a news release.

"We don't have straightforward ways to look inside the Sun. We don't have a microscope to zoom inside the Sun. So using a star or the Sun's vibrations allows us to see inside of it."

The data captured by the SOHO (Solar Heliospheric Observatory) includes the natural vibrations of our solar system's Sun, which is said to provide researchers with a "concrete representation of its dynamic movements." As for why these vibrations are important, NASA says they allow its scientists to study the wide-ranging complex motions that take place inside the Sun which includes solar flares and "coronal mass ejections."

Young added in the space agency's release that findings such as the ones shown in the video above help them "understand the layers of the Sun and the complexity."

"That simple sound is giving us a probe inside of a star," he said. "I think that's a pretty cool thing."

In just a little more than a week, NASA will launch the Parker Space Probe which is not only named for a Michigan State University alumnus but it aims to be "humanity's first-ever" mission to touch the Sun.

The launch of the Parker Space Probe -- named for living astrophysicist Eugene Parker -- is scheduled for 4 a.m. Aug. 4. The launch window will open at 4 a.m. and will remain open for about an hour.

The spacecraft is said to be the size of a small car, and the space agency says it will attempt to travel into the Sun's atmosphere, and face "heat and radiation unlike any spacecraft in history.

As for what NASA thinks the Parker Space Probe might be able to accomplish, the space agency hopes the mission will help improve future forecasts of space weather events that impact not only life on Earth, but satellites, astronauts and stations in space.

The Parker Solar Probe is said to travel so fast that its closest approach to the sun will come at an expected 430,000 mph.

The mission's namesake, Eugene Parker, received his bachelor's degree in physics from Michigan State University before getting his doctorate at Caltech. Zurbuchen emphasized that it was the first time the U.S. space agency had named a spacecraft for a living person.