Four People, Including Boy, Killed in New York City Shooting

(Reuters) - Four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed on Monday in a New York City apartment, police said.

Two females, one male and a boy, about five years old, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the apartment in the borough of Queens, after police and emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 9 p.m., New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told a news conference.

Police are investigating if the shooting was a murder-suicide, Shea said.

“We will take the evidence where ever it leads us,” he said. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”