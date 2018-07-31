Multinational Мilitary Еxercise Кicks off in Bulgaria

SOFIA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A multinational military exercise involving army units from eight countries kicked off in Bulgaria on Monday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

Up to 700 troops and 100 vehicles from the armed forces of Bulgaria, the United States, Albania, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro would participate in the 12-day drill codenamed "Platinum Lion 18," the ministry said in a statement.

The theme of the joint exercise, held at the Novo Selo Training Area, was "A multinational mechanized battalion in support of local authorities by conducting stabilization operations in its assigned area of responsibility," the statement said.

Company tactical exercises, tactical exercises with live firing and peacekeeping operations would take place, it added.

Novo Selo Training Area is one of the largest military bases in Bulgaria and is one of the four joint U.S.-Bulgarian military facilities in the Balkan country.