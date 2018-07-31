Multinational Мilitary Еxercise Кicks off in Bulgaria
SOFIA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A multinational military exercise involving army units from eight countries kicked off in Bulgaria on Monday, the country's Defense Ministry said.
Up to 700 troops and 100 vehicles from the armed forces of Bulgaria, the United States, Albania, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Montenegro would participate in the 12-day drill codenamed "Platinum Lion 18," the ministry said in a statement.
The theme of the joint exercise, held at the Novo Selo Training Area, was "A multinational mechanized battalion in support of local authorities by conducting stabilization operations in its assigned area of responsibility," the statement said.
Company tactical exercises, tactical exercises with live firing and peacekeeping operations would take place, it added.
Novo Selo Training Area is one of the largest military bases in Bulgaria and is one of the four joint U.S.-Bulgarian military facilities in the Balkan country.
- » Russian Bomber Intercepted by UK Aircraft Launched from MK Base, Black Sea
- » Black Sea Port of Constanţa hosts Allied Military Ships
- » Euractiv: Bulgaria Issues Request for Proposals for New or Used Fighter Jets
- » Marines Are Practicing A Little-Used Tactic In Eastern Europe
- » Bulgarian Parliament Voted for Two New Naval Vessels
- » Bulgaria Expects this Year to Reach Defense Spending Equal to 1.56% of GDP