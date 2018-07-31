Bulgaria's Gross Foreign Debt falls 4.2% y/y in May

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 30 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria's gross foreign debt fell by an annual 4.2% to 32.8 billion euro ($38.4 billion) at the end of May, the central bank said.

The gross foreign debt was equivalent to 62.1% of the projected 2018 gross domestic product (GDP), down from 67.9% of GDP at the end of May 2017, the Bulgarian National Bank said in a statement on Friday.

Month-on-month, Bulgaria's external debt decreased 0.2% at end-May.