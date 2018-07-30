More and more Bulgarians Get Sick Leave Because of Stress

Bulgaria: More and more Bulgarians Get Sick Leave Because of Stress

More and more Bulgarians get sick leave because of stress in the workplace. Nearly 70 million leva - or half of the money earmarked by the hospital business goes to workers suffering from excessive stress.

And to the Treasury, this so-called "bad-hearted syndrome" costs nearly half a billion levs. According to a Eurostat analysis, almost every second Bulgarian claims to be in high stress at his workplace. The statistics are similar across Europe.

