More and more Bulgarians Get Sick Leave Because of Stress
July 30, 2018, Monday
More and more Bulgarians get sick leave because of stress in the workplace. Nearly 70 million leva - or half of the money earmarked by the hospital business goes to workers suffering from excessive stress.
And to the Treasury, this so-called "bad-hearted syndrome" costs nearly half a billion levs. According to a Eurostat analysis, almost every second Bulgarian claims to be in high stress at his workplace. The statistics are similar across Europe.
