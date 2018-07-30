Five Bulgarians were Injured in a Car Crash in Germany

Society » INCIDENTS | July 30, 2018, Monday // 17:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Five Bulgarians were Injured in a Car Crash in Germany

Two cars had a direct crash in the city of Stade, which is located 45 km from Hamburg. 7 people were injured in the incident, writes Bild.

Five Bulgarians traveled in one car, including an 11-month-old baby. All passengers in the car are injured.

The car with the Bulgarians had a Dutch registration, and a signal of the incident was received around 17:40 yesterday.

The 20-year-old driver could not control the car on the wet road and hit the car in front of him.

Six ambulances and two rescue helicopters have arrived at the scene of the incident. 4 of the wounded were driven by ambulances at Stade hospitals and three of them were helicopters to a clinic in Hamburg

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria