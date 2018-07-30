19-year-old Girl Stabbed her Boyfriend with a Knife, Doctors are Fighting for his Life

A 19-year-old girl from Radnevo stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, the Interior Ministry announced.

This happened during a scandal between the two.

The 28-year-old man is stabbed in the chest area.

He was transported to a hospital where he was placed in treatment, his condition is life-threatening. Doctors at UMHAT-Stara Zagora are fighting for his life.

The signal was received on July 28 at around 21.13 hours.

The girl is detained for up to 24 hours.