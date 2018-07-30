More than BGN 800 Million Revenue a Year Expected from the Toll System in Bulgaria

Over BGN 800 million revenue is expected to be generated anually by the new toll system in Bulgaria. This information is from a written response by the regional minister, Nikolay Nankov, following a question by the BSP MP - Georgi Gikov.

Nankov explains that he the plan is for the system to work in stages, with a month ahead of schedule - from 1 January 2019. Toll charging for TIR trucks over 3.5 t will work from August next year.

The World Bank, which is a consultant in the construction of the system, has developed 18 different scenarios for possible revenues and costs, depending on electronic vignette fees and e-invoicing for trucks.

Thus the annual revenues would range from BGN 661 million to BGN 1.49 billion from 2019. In his reply, however, Nankov explains that the expectations are that the two systems will generate revenues of more than 800 million leva, which would allow more money for road repair. The costs for the maintenance of the toll system will between 148 million and 253 million leva.