Six People on a Boat Drowned near Turkey

Society » INCIDENTS | July 30, 2018, Monday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
A boat with illegal migrants sank near Turkey, six people died. Among the victims are three babies.

On the vessel that traveled to the Greek island of Lesbos, there were a total of 16 people, all Turkish citizens. Nine of the passengers were rescued, and one person was declared missing.


Authorities suggest the boat has illegally transported people. Two of the rescues have been identified as human traffickers, part of a group that is being investigated for the failed coup attempt of July 2016.

