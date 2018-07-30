Six People on a Boat Drowned near Turkey
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A boat with illegal migrants sank near Turkey, six people died. Among the victims are three babies.
On the vessel that traveled to the Greek island of Lesbos, there were a total of 16 people, all Turkish citizens. Nine of the passengers were rescued, and one person was declared missing.
Authorities suggest the boat has illegally transported people. Two of the rescues have been identified as human traffickers, part of a group that is being investigated for the failed coup attempt of July 2016.
- » Five Bulgarians were Injured in a Car Crash in Germany
- » The Body of a Fisherman was Found in Struma River
- » French Skier who Disappeared in Italy in 1954 is Finally Identified
- » Polar Bear Shot Dead in 'Self-defence' after Wounding Cruise Ship Worker
- » Fire Almost Destroyed the "Royal Stables" in Sofia
- » Lightning Killed a Man on Mount Orelyak in Pirin
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)