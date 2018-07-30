About 1.2 Million Syrians have Returned from the Refugee Camps in their Native Places
About 1.2 million Syrians have returned from refugee camps back to their homes after September 2015, the official newspaper of the Russian Federation Krasnaya Zvezda writes.
"Since September 2015, 1,186,000 Syrian citizens have returned home from refugee and internally displaced camps," the newspaper reported.
Russia launched an anti-terrorist operation in Syria at the request of Damascus in September 2015, reminds BGNES.
