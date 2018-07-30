About 1.2 Million Syrians have Returned from the Refugee Camps in their Native Places

World | July 30, 2018, Monday // 16:50| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: About 1.2 Million Syrians have Returned from the Refugee Camps in their Native Places

About 1.2 million Syrians have returned from refugee camps back to their homes after September 2015, the official newspaper of the Russian Federation Krasnaya Zvezda writes.

"Since September 2015, 1,186,000 Syrian citizens have returned home from refugee and internally displaced camps," the newspaper reported.

Russia launched an anti-terrorist operation in Syria at the request of Damascus in September 2015, reminds BGNES.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria