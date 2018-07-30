NSI: Only Industrial Business Climate Deteriorated in July

Bulgaria: NSI: Only Industrial Business Climate Deteriorated in July

SOFIA (Bulgaria), July 30 (SeeNews) - Bulgaria’s business sentiment indicator remained unchanged month-on-month in July after falling by 0.9 pp in June, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Monday. The business sentiment rose in the construction, retail trade and service sectors, while it fell in the industry sector, the office of statistics said in its monthly business climate survey, in which managers of 4,200 enterprises were interviewed. The indicator decreased by 2.2 pp month-on-month in the industry sector. Business sentiment improved in the construction - by 1.6 points, followed by the service sector with a 1.3 pp increase and retail trade with a 0.7 pp rise. 

