Bulgarian Eurovision Finalist Kristian Kostov Tells us to “Get It” with his New Single!

On the back of the success of “The One (I Need You)” and “Burning Bridges”, the collaboration with JOWST, Kristian Kostov returns with a new solo single called “Get It” in which he opens up to his fans and shows off his true voice.

In an Instagram post in advance of the release, Kristian Kostov that he was “feeling blessed and happy, yet terrified, that I’m finally releasing my own music” which would be like sharing something “really personal” with his fans, who he notes are a very large part of his success and career to date.

“Get It” has a stronger R&B influence than his previous releases, with a strong similarity to The Weeknd in terms of sound on this track. Additionally, the slow tempo allows him to really show off his voice and tell the story well, in a similar way to “Beautiful Mess” previously.

After finishing in second place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, Kristian Kostov won the EBBA Public Choice award. “Beautiful Mess”, his entry for the contest held in Kyiv, Ukraine, was the most played song on Bulgarian radio and television in 2017.

Since returning to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016, Bulgaria have qualified to the final each year. Poli Genova finished fourth in 2016 with “If Love Was a Crime”. Equinox finished fourteenth in 2018 with “Bones”.