The Body of a Fisherman was Found in Struma River
The drowned man is from Dupnitsa.
A fisherman's body was found in Struma river near the village of Cherniche. A signal was filed at 10.30 am, Yordanka Sharkova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior, Blagoevgrad, told BTA.
Together with another man they were on night fishing.
On-site investigations are carried out to clarify the causes of the incident.
