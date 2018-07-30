The Body of a Fisherman was Found in Struma River

A fisherman's body was found in Struma river near the village of Cherniche. A signal was filed at 10.30 am, Yordanka Sharkova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Interior, Blagoevgrad, told BTA.

Together with another man they were on night fishing.

The drowned man is from Dupnitsa.
 
On-site investigations are carried out to clarify the causes of the incident.

